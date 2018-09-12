Getty Image

An impressive collection of high school basketball prospects will assemble for the 2018 USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team October minicamp, set to take place in Colorado Springs. From Oct. 5-7, the United States Olympic Training Center will host 87 athletes at a gathering that marks the first training camp following USA Basketball’s announcement of a new collaboration with the NBA, National Basketball Players Association and NCAA to expand its Junior National Team program.

Beyond the court, three life skills sessions will be provided to players, with topics centering on healthy relationships, the use of social media, and the NCAA recruiting and eligibility process. The full roster for the event is as follows, with prospects delineated by high school class.

Class of 2019: Vernon Carey Jr., De’Vion Harmon, Wendell Moore Jr., Isaac Okoro, Isaiah Stewart, Romeo Weems, Cole Anthony, Armando Bacon, Matthew Hurt, Josiah Jones, Tyrese Maxey, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Mark Watts Jr., James Wiseman, Bryan Antonie, Will Baker, Keion Brooks, DJ Carton, Scottie Lewis, Jaden McDaniels, Justin Moore, Casey Morsell, Khalil Whitney

Class of 2020: Jalen Green, Scottie Barnes, R.J. Hampton, Evan Mobley, Jeremy Roach, Jalen Suggs, Isaiah Todd, Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Brandon “BJ” Boston, Greg Brown III, Joshua Christopher, Sharife Cooper, Cade Cunningham, Hunter Dickinson, Isaiah Jackson, Johnny Juzang, Justin Lewis, Caleb Love, Adam Miller, Moses Moody, Ethan Morton, Jaden Springer, Cameron Thomas