USA Basketball’s Warm-Up Games Will Be Broadcast Before The Olympics

Ahead of the upcoming Olympic games in Tokyo, both the USA Basketball Men’s and Women’s teams will play a few exhibition games to get ready for the tournament. Those games, per a press release, will air on NBCSN.

The broadcast schedule for the men’s side — which might not have a handful of players due to the Phoenix Suns and, potentially, Milwaukee Bucks competing in the NBA Finals — is as follows (all times EST):

July 10: USA vs. Nigeria, NBCSN, 8 p.m.

July 12: USA vs. Australia, NBCSN, 8 p.m.

July 13: USA vs. Argentina, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

July 16: USA vs. Australia, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

July 18: USA vs. Spain, NBCSN, 9 p.m.

The women’s team will take the floor for a pair of warm-ups:

July 16: USA vs. Australia, NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

July 18: USA vs. Nigeria, Olympic Channel, 5:30 p.m.

“USA Basketball is thrilled to partner with NBC Sports in showcasing its talented men’s and women’s teams ahead of the Tokyo Olympics,” USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said in a statement. “These exhibitions will help prepare our teams for the elite competition that will exist at the Olympic Games and fans of USA Basketball and basketball in general will have the opportunity to not only witness some of America’s best athletes play, but they will also have the opportunity to see many of the best players from around the world compete in these games.”