Nike Unveiled The Team USA Basketball Uniforms For The 2020 Olympics

The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo are fast approaching, where USA Basketball will be looking to sweep both gold medals, men’s and women’s, for the fourth straight year.

While the men have won the last three Olympics, the women carry a gold medal streak of six straight tournaments, last failing to take home the gold in 1992. Both will, once again, be heavily favored, with the men looking to bounce back from a disappointing FIBA World Cup performance this past summer — which, admittedly, did not feature the A team.

For the 2020 Olympics, the men and women will sport new looks, as unveiled by Nike on Wednesday at a big event that included their performance gear and footwear that will be available for USA athletes at the 2020 Games. The uniforms aren’t very flashy, but the red uniform is a sharp look.

The white uniforms are perfectly fine, and neither feature any font disasters for the lettering or numbering, which is always a plus. I much prefer the red to the white, and the best detail on the uniforms is the 50 stars on the belt of the shorts. Team USA will look to rock these uniforms all the way to the top of the medal stand in Tokyo, and I must say will look pretty good in doing so.