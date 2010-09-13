USA beats Turkey for gold medal; Miami/Orlando rivalry heats up

As much as everybody nit-picked and scrutinized along the way, when you look at what really matters, Team USA put together a pretty impressive performance at the World Championship. Bottom line: They took care of business and won the gold medal. Kevin Durant was dominant, Lamar Odom and Russell Westbrook and Andre Iguodala and almost every member of the team played their roles like they were supposed to, and the U.S. won each tournament game by an average of 24.5 points and only had one close call … Durant dropped 28 points (10-17 FG, 7-13 3PA) in yesterday’s gold-medal win over Turkey. In the first half he hit five threes while Turkey decided to try the “Let’s leave Kevin Durant wide open” defensive strategy, which surprisingly didn’t work too well, then opened the second half with back-to-back triples that basically took all the fight out of Hedo Turkoglu and crew … Derrick Rose was more scrutinized than any USA player in the tourney, but if you look at the numbers (thanks to Dime reader Chicagorilla for providing those), D-Rose wasn’t any worse than Chauncey or Westbrook, or any worse than Chris Paul or Deron Williams from the ’08 Olympics. Is he a great fit for the FIBA setting? Probably not, but it looks like not many American point guards are … Post-game tweet from Iguodala: “Word is turkey got 1 mil and a free condo(2mil) from gov’t for makin gold medal game! Obama gotta step his game up!!!” … In case you saw the ESPN announce crew and were wondering whether Fran Fraschilla is really short or if Marc Kestecher is just a giant, we’d say Fran is about 5-4 to 5-6. He’s like the same size as Joe Peschi … It was weird hearing Fraschilla describe Hedo as the “facilitator” of Turkey’s offense. We thought that term was reserved only for Kobe. Same for “closer.” Before he suffered a mid-game knee injury and Turkey started to fall too far behind, Hedo was playing like a Turkish Mamba. He was trading elbows with Odom and Tyson Chandler and not backing down. That’s Queens and Compton he’s messing with, and Hedo didn’t blink … Rolando Blackman is one of Turkey’s assistants. He looks like he could still go out and average about 11 or 12 points a night for a team like the Pacers … Forget Heat/Cavs as one of next season’s “rivalry” matchups. Those games are gonna be prison-movie blowouts and we all know it. Heat/Magic, though, will be good, and the bad blood is already building up. Over the weekend Pat Riley took some shots at Stan Van Gundy and Magic GM Otis Smith, who took shots at Miami earlier in the summer. Riley said Smith’s anti-LeBron comments were “absolutely stupid,” and even used the word “umbrage” during the process. Van Gundy answered back, basically saying Riley should keep his stones to himself when he has glass windows. Over the weekend, some of the Dime crew was in Chicago for a Gatorade event where D-Wade and Dwight Howard were cool with each other, but when the games tip-off this one will be intense … If you were neutral going into yesterday’s heavyweight title fight between Wladimir Klitschko and Samuel Peter, how could you not root for Peter after he came to the ring bumping Makaveli‘s “Hail Mary”? Too bad he got his right eye jabbed shut and then KO’d in the 10th round … We’re out like Peter …