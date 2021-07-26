The USA women have not lost a game at the Olympics since 1992 and will look to extend that streak to win their opening game of group play on Tuesday in Tokyo against Nigeria.

The two teams met in exhibition action in Las Vegas earlier this month in a game that saw the American women find their form with a 31-point victory. Nigeria will have a big addition that didn’t play in that game in Chiney Ogwumike, but Team USA remains a heavy favorite to extend their Olympics winning streak to 50 games — with the added intrigue of Diana Taurasi possibly making her first appearance for Team USA this summer.

The game, as so many during the Tokyo Olympics, will be in the middle of the night stateside, taking place at 12:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday (9:40 p.m. PT on Monday). The good news for those looking to watch is that it will be broadcast live on TV, with USA Network handling the broadcast starting at 12:30 a.m. ET, while it is also streaming here (with a TV provider login) and on Peacock with a premium subscription.

Tip Time: Tuesday, July 27 at 12:40 a.m. ET (Monday, July 26 at 9:40 p.m. PT)

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming Info: NBCOlympics.com (with TV provider login) and Peacock app (with premium subscription)