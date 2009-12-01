Utah is one player away from a ‘chip … and they’ll get him in 2010

Even with Carlos Boozer‘s contract coming off the books, the Jazz don’t have a lot of cap room in 2010. For that reason, nobody is really talking about Utah as a major player in the Summer of LeBron (and D-Wade, Bosh Joe Johnson, etc.).

But even without that cap room, the Jazz will be in position to add an instant impact player or two to their roster, who could be the missing piece in getting Jerry Sloan a championship before he retires and giving the Western Conference a new powerhouse.

Utah has New York’s first-round pick in 2010, and as bad as the Knicks have been so far, it’s looking like that will be a Top-5 choice in what’s generally considered a strong draft. That means anybody from Kansas two-guard Xavier Henry to Georgia Tech forward Derrick Favors to Lithuanian 7-footer Donatas Motiejunas could be added to a Utah roster that is already on the cusp of being a legit contender. Or the Jazz could trade the pick for quality veteran players to complete the championship puzzle.

When Boozer leaves — I’d say he’s a lock for Miami or Chicago — Utah has Paul Millsap ready to assume the power forward spot full-time and put up close to 20-and-10 numbers. And with Deron Williams locked in for the next few years, plus Eric Maynor as a solid backup point guard (i.e., no need for projected No. 1 pick John Wall), the Jazz are set at the two most important positions in Sloan’s system.

After that it gets tricky.

Ronnie Brewer is a stud defender and developing offensive threat at two-guard, but he’ll be a restricted free agent in 2010. His qualifying offer is a low $3.7 million, and with his talent and potential, Brewer would have to think he can command more than that on the open market. If the Jazz are able to re-sign him for a reasonable price, Brewer and undrafted rookie Wes Matthews (a pleasant surprise so far) are a respectable tandem at the two, but then again, Henry has “future star” written all over him, as does Syracuse’s Wesley Johnson, and Ohio State’s Evan Turner.

At small forward, Andrei Kirilenko has one more year left on his inflated contract. At best his versatile game helps Utah contend next season and provides cap room in 2011, and at worst he’s a valuable trade piece. C.J. Miles is also under contract next season, and if he stays healthy, takes care of some of the outside shooting Utah will lose in case free agent Kyle Korver leaves. Small forward is another position, though, where the Jazz might think toward the future and address in the draft with West Virginia’s Devin Ebanks (think Rudy Gay) or Wake Forest’s Al-Farouq Aminu.

The weakest spot is the five. Mehmet Okur is good, but he’s injury-prone, and I’m still not sure what to make of Kyrylo Fesenko or Kosta Koufos. The draft should have some attractive big men like Favors and Kansas’ Cole Aldrich, or Utah could use one of their trade assets to get an experienced All-Star level center.

At the moment, the Jazz are an inconsistent bunch that will likely peak as a second-round playoff team. In their last three games I’ve seen a squad that can compete with any contender in the NBA, but in the long run they’re one or two players away. With Deron and Millsap as the anchors for the foreseeable future, a Hall of Fame coach and some solid role players surrounding them, the moves Utah makes next summer could significantly shift the power balance of the League and turn their fortunes around.