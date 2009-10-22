Utah Jazz ’09-10 NBA season preview

Last year we debuted the “Highs and Lows” system — previewing the NBA season by predicting the respective ceiling and basement for each team. Same theme, different season…

Added: Eric Maynor, Ronald Dupree

Lost: Brevin Knight, Jarron Collins

Ceiling: Western Conference Finals
The Jazz just don’t get this whole “offseason” thing, do they? During the time of year when everyone wants to talk about changes and roster upheaval, Utah keeps rolling out the same guys over and over again. Newsworthy? No. Sticking to a cohesion and familiarity that breeds playoff advancement? Definitely … Barring a Carlos Boozer trade, Utah has arguably the deepest and most talented frontcourt in the League with Booz, Paul Millsap, Mehmet Okur and Andrei Kirilenko. Each of them can play a couple of positions … Deron Williams is a star without the All-Star status, who has established himself as the focal point of the franchise and its go-to guy in crunch time. Whether he’s the best PG in the game is a moot argument: He is the best PG for Jerry Sloan‘s system and for this team’s personnel … Ronnie Brewer and C.J. Miles are maturing into solid contributors on the wings who can produce in the half-court or in an up-tempo setting. Brewer has lock-down potential on defense and is an efficient scorer (13.7 ppg, 50% FG) despite his broken jumper, and Miles’ comparitivly smooth-looking stroke is starting to find the bottom of the net more often (9.1 ppg, 35% 3PA) … Miles is one of a cast of long-range gunners along with Kyle Korver and Okur, and rookie PG Eric Maynor is another smart playmaker who can find those guys when they’re open … Utah has the talent, depth, defense, versatility and coaching to advance a couple of rounds in the playoffs, but just like their surprise Western Conference Finals run two years ago, they’re not ready to win it all yet.

Basement: Best Lottery team ever
Utah barely squeaked into the ’09 playoffs as an 8th seed. Granted, that was mostly due to them being racked by injuries, but Utah also had some stretches during the season where they were just awful on defense and seemed to lose focus. Who’s to say that won’t surface again with Boozer’s trade/free agent status as a distraction and the sometimes-mercurial Kirilenko expected to play a big role? … Other than that, health is the biggest issue. Deron’s ankle is reportedly going to nag him for the foreseeable future, Okur is good for a hamstring issue or something like that once a year, Miles and Korver have already been dealing with injuries during the preseason, Matt Harpring‘s body is more beat up than Rudy Ruettiger‘s was on the Notre Dame scout team, Kirilenko isn’t exactly the most durable guy around, and Boozer is called “Mr. Glass” in some underground Mormon circles.

*** *** ***

