Jazz Players Wore Custom Sneakers For Autism Awareness Night

Twitter/@UtahJazz

The Utah Jazz took on the Lakers on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, and while games against the Lakers late in the season aren’t as big a deal as one expected at the start of the season, Wednesday was a special night in Utah.

That’s because the Jazz were celebrating Autism Awareness Night, and many of their players donned custom sneakers for the occasion. Autism awareness is something that hits especially close to home for the Jazz, as Joe Ingles and his wife, Renae, learned this year that their two-year-old son, Jacob, was autistic.

Ingles wore a special pair of Kobe A.D.’s from Kickstradomis with the puzzle piece logo associated with autism awareness, and many of his teammates joined suit with custom sneakers, many of which feature Jacob’s name on them.