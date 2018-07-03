The Utah Jazz Will Reportedly Re-Sign Dante Exum To A Three-Year Deal

Getty Image

The Utah Jazz are apparently committed to running it back in 2018-19 with last season’s roster, as they have taken care of their own guys this summer.

After guaranteeing Thabo Sefolosha’s contract and reaching a two-year deal with Derrick Favors, Utah’s attention could turn to restricted free agent point guard Dante Exum. While Exum has not had the impact many hoped when he was drafted in 2014, the Australian point guard has shown flashes of that potential we all saw at Summer League that season in between injury issues.

Exum was solid for Utah in their postseason run to the second round, and they have rewarded him with a handsome contract and some job security in the form of a three-year, $33 million deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.