The Jazz’s Ceiling Is Clear Until They Find More Offensive Help

Getty Image / Uproxx

For the second straight season the Utah Jazz had their season end at the hands of the Rockets, ousted in five games by Houston.

The first two games of the series were blowouts, with the Rockets cruising at home to 20-plus point wins. The final three seemed more representative of how close Utah actually is to Houston, but still illustrated where the Jazz’s greatest shortcomings are and why their ceiling appears the same as it was a year ago.

Donovan Mitchell proved in Game 4 he can be a big time offensive player, but his flaws on that end of the floor were also exposed. Mitchell hasn’t been an especially efficient scorer in either of his two seasons in the NBA, as he didn’t make much of a stride in that area from his rookie to sophomore season. In both he’s shot just over 43% from the field, although he did see his three-point percentage go from 34% to 36% this season. The biggest change was that his attempts per game went up by 2.7 per game, but his makes only went up by 1.1 per game.

He simply isn’t an efficient scorer right now and that’s not a surprise when considering his shooting profile. On the season, Mitchell took 39% of his shot attempts as pull-up jumpers from outside 10 feet, hitting 38.4% of those attempts (33.2% from three). Catch-and-shoot looks accounted for only 14.7% of his attempts, of which he hit 40.1% from three-point range. In the playoffs, the Rockets happily let that trend continue as he hit just 25.7% of his pull-up shots (again accounting for 39% of his attempts in the series), leading to a dismal overall field goal percentage of 32.1%.

The problem facing Mitchell is that he’s being asked to be the primary shot creator without having much in the way of help around him on the perimeter. Joe Ingles is supposed to be their best secondary scorer on the perimeter, but he disappeared in the postseason, making just 27.6% of his three-point attempts. Jae Crowder had a few nice games, but few would be under the illusion he’s a wise player to bank on for consistent offensive production.