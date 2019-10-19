The Jazz Agreed To A Contract Extension With Head Coach Quin Snyder

The Utah Jazz have come close, but they’re one of the 12 NBA franchises that have never won a championship. There is optimism that the team’s title drought could be broken sometime soon, and on Saturday afternoon, the franchise decided make an investment in the man tasked with getting them to that point.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Utah had agreed to a contract extension with head coach Quin Snyder. There is no word on how many years will be tacked onto his deal, which currently has two more years left on it, but Wojnarowski did specify that this can be classified as a “long-term extension.”

Via ESPN:

Snyder had two years left on his deal, and a new contract extends multiple years beyond that term, sources said. After upgrading the team’s talent-base over the summer, locking Snyder into an extension had been a top organizational priority.

Snyder took over in Utah in 2014, and in that time, he’s helped turned the Jazz into one of the league’s most consistently good squads. Utah has accrued a 227-183 record with him at the helm, and in two of the last three years, the Jazz have won 50 or more games. Additionally, the team has made the playoffs in each of the last three years with a pair of trips to the Western Conference semifinals.

The Jazz were quite active during the offseason, trading for Mike Conley and adding Bojan Bogdanovic, Ed Davis, and Jeff Green in free agency. Now, their coach’s future is secure, too, and Utah can focus on building chemistry, trying to navigate a brutally difficult Western Conference, and if all goes right, winning the first title in franchise history.