Utah Jazz unveil new uniforms

#Style – Kicks and Gear
08.17.10 8 years ago 23 Comments

With Karl Malone and John Stockton getting inducted into the Hall of Fame each of the last two years, nostalgia is running wild in Utah these days. By coincidence or not, the Jazz have unveiled their new uniforms for next season, which harken back to the old days of Stockton and Malone and Darrell “Dr. Dunkenstein” Griffith. What do you think?

