Utah Jazz unveil new uniforms

With Karl Malone and John Stockton getting inducted into the Hall of Fame each of the last two years, nostalgia is running wild in Utah these days. By coincidence or not, the Jazz have unveiled their new uniforms for next season, which harken back to the old days of Stockton and Malone and Darrell “Dr. Dunkenstein” Griffith. What do you think?
good!
the jazz unis from the past few seasons have been pretty boring.
First?
I am diggin them for sure.
looks like azzzz
go back to the ones they wore during the late 90’s
They look pretty good on [www.utahjazzstore.com]
They look more old than new.. Is Malone coming back or something??
anybody know any good jazz clubs in UTAH / SLC???
Do they also come with the old John Stockton short shorts?
They look so good! Love them! The dark green in the home numbers look sick!
How much time left on DWill’s contract?
dope unis
The Jazz clubs in Utah are next to the Lakes in L.A.
these are ok. similar to the joints the team had in the 80s.
anything is better than the mountains pic they had on their jerseys a few yrs ago.
They actually have quite a few Jazz clubs here in SLC, and they have the Park City Jazz festival. How many lakes do they have in LA? Stupid question.
lol@JonnyUtah
The replicas are wack though, they’re missing some piping down the sides of the jersey. I like the new look though. Swingmans will look much better
HAHAHAHA @ 12. Good one.
Having jazz clubs in Salt Lake City still doesn’t justify them as the ‘Jazz’. That’s like LA trying to build a fake ass lake over the old Great Western Forum.
Retroish….
Looks good enough. But what really matters to me is they get back to the Western Conference finals at the very least.
Someone already mentioned it, and I also believe trading Andrei Kirilenko and change for Carmelo Anthony would give them a bigger possibility of getting over the top.
Winning would also convince Melo to then sign a contract extension in Utah.
Almost better than the classic 1984-96 threads.
I’m not crazy about the number style, (I’d have added a white/navy stroke around them), but in my opinion, the new home jersey looks better than the classic 1984-96 version.
I could say the same about the new away jersey if it dropped the white Jazz wordmark with the couple of coloured basketball panels in the J, (odd and distracting, like on the classic away), and replaced it with the wordmark from the new home jersey, but with a white stroke around it all.
steve nash,
There’s a place called Zanzibar if that was a real question. You can buy a Thurl Bailey cd anywhere in town though.
Unis are sick. Jazz in WC Finals.
Forgot to mention Sloan’s induction to the hall.
last years were better…sorry..reliving the 80’s….no thanks!!! the light blue alt jersey was dope..what up with these trash uni’s….damn!
JERSEY DESIGN FAIL. This retro crap needs to stop…my Warriors have already been ruined by it.
These new uniforms are sick!!!!