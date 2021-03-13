Utah State’s Marco Anthony Wears The Number 44 As A Tribute To Wendy’s

There are plenty of jersey numbers in the world of basketball that are iconic for one reason or another — Michael Jordan’s 23, Kobe Bryant’s 8 and 24, you can probably rattle a few off of the top of your head without having to think all that hard. Now, thanks in part to one of America’s most iconic fast food menu items, a junior on the Utah State men’s basketball team is joining these ranks.

Ok, that’s a bit hyperbolic, but still, Marco Anthony has quite the story behind the number he wears on his uniform. During the Aggies’ 62-51 win over Colorado State in the Mountain West semifinals, the announcers told the story behind Anthony wearing the number 44 as a way to honor the 4 for $4 deal that Wendy’s offers up.

As an added bonus, when asked whether it is true or not before the game, Anthony gave a sensational answer: “How could I make something like that up?”

One of the best reasons for wearing a jersey number ever: @USUBasketball's Marco Anthony wears 44 because he likes Wendy's "4 for $4" deal. pic.twitter.com/Sdb2u7P5AP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 13, 2021

Anthony reacted to this on his Twitter account with a burger emoji.

Anthony has gone from a reserve for the Aggies to a major member of their rotation this season, averaging 10.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 31.3 minutes per game. Utah State will hope to take down San Diego State on Saturday night in the conference title game. Should they win, it stands to reason that Anthony will celebrate with some Wendy’s, which is a pretty reliable victory meal for any occasion.