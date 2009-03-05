Van Gundy Fires Back At Shaq

If you were a rolly-polly 5-8 guy, and one of the largest human beings on Earth just insulted you in every way imaginable, you’d probably respond just like Stan Van Gundy did.
Stan might not want this war of words to go on much longer, but he isn’t doing anything to put it to bed.
“He’s dealt with this like he’s dealt with everything else,” Van Gundy said. “I think it’s funny.”
Van Gundy insists that he was actually “joking around” when he made those first comments about the Diesel flopping. That’s go to be the worst defense in the universe, especially in this case. You say something inflammatory that elicits a fiery reaction, so what do you do? Just tell everyone that you were joking. If that doesn’t work, just say that you’re not very funny, and that’s why it didn’t come across like a joke.
When asked about Shaq’s comments about how “all the players hate him”, here’s what SVG had to say.
“Whatever. I don’t know. . . that’s his estimation of my coaching. I’m not going to worry about it too much. Actually, that (Shaq’s criticism) puts me in good company, very good company. He’s taken shots at Phil Jackson and Pat Riley, so maybe I should consider it an honor.”
Source: Orlando Sentinel
Haha. Shaq Fu vs. The Porn’Stache
love it
All Hail the Hedgehog!
This fued is making me more of a Van Gundy fan and less of a Shaq fan…it’s sad because I am a fan of Shaq the player, Shaq the dancer and even (most of the time) Shaq the comedian but not so much Shaq as a person now.
Shaq should watch out..
Stan hasnt said half the shit he could say.. Shaq got a lot of dirt in the league alone..
Shaq is a scumbag.
He burns every bridge after he’s crossed it.
Bashed the Magic/Penny when he left Orlando.
Bashed the Lakers/Jerry Buss/Phil Jackson/Kobe when he left LA.
Bashed Heat/Pat Riley the GM/took subtle shots at DWADE when he left Miami.
He also cant give credit to Dwight Howard at all. Its ok to pass the torch (MJ to Kobe to LeBron) but Shaq is a dbag and wont let it happen. “Everything he’s done before, he stole from me”
A few months ago he said he believes his jersey should be retired by the Magic, Lakers, & Heat..when in reality, it will prob just be retired by the Lakers.
why does shaq get away with this all the time?
is it time to put to rest which player causes all the problems?
this is ridiculous and annoying. i’m tired of shaq.
this “shaq being shaq” is a bunch of BS.
Yet it seems every 1 always blames Kobe for Shaq not staying in LA… Shaq is and always has been a d-bag!
The longer this goes, the worse Snaq is going to look. As SVG says, the “Big Crybaby” throws every team and coach that he leaves, under the bus.
Its funny that Starbury has such a bad reputation, but has been more or less regarded as a “good guy”. That may be changing, though.
When SVG (ak Ron Ron) gets heated he could be larger than shaq, if you know what I mean…
Dang Stan did start it but it’s going to be interesting to see if anyone comes to their own defense, his defense or says something.
Shaq went off on Dwight, Patrick and Stan. Come on somebody got to stand up.
Somebody in the L besides Barkely (who ain’t even in the L no more) has to bring it to Shaq.
Kobe
Chris Bosh
Dwight
Stan
Patrick
are among his list of victims who just ain’t saying nothing. It’s one thing to take the high road, but Shaq ain’t so untouchable that you can’t bring it to him.
Couldn’t be GEE.
Would have to go in on dude’s wife and how she possibly cheated on dude, go in on Shaq’s looks, free throw shooting, wack rappin, wack movies, how Olajuwon roasted dude when he was a youngin, and the list goes on.
Seriously somebody should be bringing it back to him. I am losing a measure of respect for all this high road crap.
Shaq’s success got him to cocky in the head. Now I am wishing the Suns kept Porter just so they could fall harder than they will. Here is to the Suns not even making the playoffs hopefully.
TO be honest, if you listen to van gundys first comment, he was laughing as he said it so it does come off joking and then shaq blasted him lol. Shaq has a point that he didn’t flop and it was the first time in his career but he def went off alil too much.
I doubt it was the first time in his career..
Come on now.
One things for sure…this ish is entertaining as all hell, haha.
Everybody hates Diesel while I just found my first “Bromance” after hearing Shaq go hard at Stan aka Fury Lips. That ish looks like a toupÃ©e on his upper lip.
Yo SHAQ- HAVE A COKE AND A SMILE AND SHUT THE FUCK UP!
@Eric,
I feel you but MJ didn’t pass anything to Kobe. MJ was a great competitor, player and facilitator, but not that good of a leader.
A leader is not measured by their greatness, but who inherits their greatness.
lifep gettin philosophical.
but thats not true. why should anyone be judged a good leader for “passing the torch” to some other guy on a different team?
It is nice to see SVG call out Shaq on burning all his bridges and passing the blame. We have all watched the flop and it was a flop, get over it shaq! The other coaches and people who have dealt with shaq will speak up against him before anyone comes to his side.
Everyone loves Shaq when he tells jokes, dances, and decides to dominate. But how often has he given up on his team or not tried and then balme everyone else?
why the hell is Ron Jeremy written under picture?
Stan should just fuck Shaq’s shins up!
Shaq needs to start keepin his mouth shut so every wont hate hime.
hilarious! good look, pig. i didn’t notice the ron jeremy label below the pic. this shaq/svg beef just keeps getting funnier.
Two words,
Who cares.
Who cares…….in two weeks the NCAA Tourney starts at 12pm on. Games all day, cold brew…need I say more.
Poppi G- that’s why the league needs guys like oakley, mason, rick mahorn, xman- to stop guys like this from poppin off, course shaq is from that generation, to bad their ain’t no tough guys in the league outside of ron artest
Whatever happen to “NO Comment”
someone should tell the proclaimed mde that he only dominated dudes like divac and dampier and that he is overrated
i would love to put shaq on a fucking delorean and tell oakley or some old piston the same bs he told divac or dampier to his face
kennypayne yea know real enforcers in the L no more. Plus Ron is just a nut who often doesn’t seem to know if he is coming or going himself.
It’s like Shaq is an evil villian and there is no hero to stop him! Dude is just running amok (well his mouth is running amok)!
all i am going to say is that if someone told you that you flopped, you’re going to get cheesed no matter if you did or didnt. Shaq even admitted that he flopped, but what he said was true, if he stood there, took the hit and didnt fall or budge for that matter, he would be called for blocking, he was in a lose-lose situation. As for this beef, shaq shood’ve just layed low on this one, and i’m a shaq fan.
Proof that this was his first time flopping is a lie!
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
jason and paul calls the spurs dirty and floppers lol
The more Shaq talks, the worse he looks. What a freaking
baby LOL. Shaq is becoming bitter & senile.Just STFU Shaq
For a guy who’s that blessed and that talented, he’s got to be one of the most insecure people I’ve ever seen. He’s on the brink of bashing D-Wade… and you can almost count on it that he’ll be bashing Terry Porter, Alvin Gentry, Nash and Amare in the near future…
Shaq is a fucking douche.
That’s all.