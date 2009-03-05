Van Gundy Fires Back At Shaq

If you were a rolly-polly 5-8 guy, and one of the largest human beings on Earth just insulted you in every way imaginable, you’d probably respond just like Stan Van Gundy did.



Stan might not want this war of words to go on much longer, but he isn’t doing anything to put it to bed.

“He’s dealt with this like he’s dealt with everything else,” Van Gundy said. “I think it’s funny.”

Van Gundy insists that he was actually “joking around” when he made those first comments about the Diesel flopping. That’s go to be the worst defense in the universe, especially in this case. You say something inflammatory that elicits a fiery reaction, so what do you do? Just tell everyone that you were joking. If that doesn’t work, just say that you’re not very funny, and that’s why it didn’t come across like a joke.

When asked about Shaq’s comments about how “all the players hate him”, here’s what SVG had to say.

“Whatever. I don’t know. . . that’s his estimation of my coaching. I’m not going to worry about it too much. Actually, that (Shaq’s criticism) puts me in good company, very good company. He’s taken shots at Phil Jackson and Pat Riley, so maybe I should consider it an honor.”

Source: Orlando Sentinel