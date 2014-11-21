Van Gundy Says Markieff Morris Lacks Playoff Credentials To Talk Smack

Things could be worse for the 3-9 Detroit Pistons – at least coaches and players are standing up for each other. After the Phoenix Suns’ Markieff Morris saying Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed a game-winning shot because he “doesn’t have any heart,” Stan Van Gundy fired back by questioning Morris’ trash-talking credentials.

From Pistons.com:

“I’m not quite sure – maybe he knows – but I’m not quite sure what Markieff Morris has accomplished in the league that gets him to the point of mouthing off. I don’t like the mouthing off, anyway. It seems to me you should at least participate in a playoff game before you do. But maybe not. Maybe that’s not the standard any more.”

Grouchy old man shots fired!

Forget the “back in my day” aspect of Van Gundy’s comments. The important takeaway here is that SVG is willing to stick-up for his players through the media despite Detroit’s surprisingly poor play to begin the season.

Remember, it wasn’t long ago that Pistons players staged what basically amounted to a mutiny against former coach John Kuester. And though no such disharmony was evident during Maurice Cheeks’ time roaming Detroit’s sideline, it’s also hard to imagine him taking a public stance to defend Caldwell-Pope.

Building a winning basketball team takes time, and Van Gundy’s track record indicates the Pistons will get there eventually. But they can’t be successful on the court until they’ve established a culture off of it, and this suggests Detroit is on its way to doing so.

