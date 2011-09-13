The Venice Basketball League Finals Crown A Summer Champion

09.13.11 7 years ago
Everyone wants to talk Goodman, Drew, Rucker, Impact, Dyckman and the rest of the best basketball summer leagues. Did we all forget about Venice Beach? One of the most well-known leagues in the country finished up its season on the first Saturday in September by crowning the Venice All-Stars league champions for the fourth year in a row after they beat the Mean Ones 66-60 in a wild final.

The Mean Ones fell behind by 17 in the third quarter before staging a comeback behind their leading scorer, Zach Andrews (24 points). In the fourth quarter, the Venice All-Stars scored all of eight points and nearly lost all of a 20-point lead from earlier in the game. However, Streetball icon Sick Wit It and “The Beast” were enough to lead the Venice All-Stars to the win, barely holding off what would’ve been an epic comeback.

Another year, and another championship for the Venice All-Stars, running their streak to four in a row.

Other exciting events on the day included a slam dunk contest, won by 5-7 Rodrick a.k.a. King Small after he put down a thru-the-legs dunk off the backboard, a team of league legends from both past and present played a game against Hollywood Hoops and the league’s Bikini Basketball Game took place.

The Venice All-Stars went home with pride and a crazy trophy, which was hand-crafted by Venice Beach artist Flewnt.

