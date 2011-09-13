The Venice Basketball League Finals Crown A Summer Champion

The Mean Ones fell behind by 17 in the third quarter before staging a comeback behind their leading scorer, Zach Andrews (24 points). In the fourth quarter, the Venice All-Stars scored all of eight points and nearly lost all of a 20-point lead from earlier in the game. However, Streetball icon Sick Wit It and “The Beast” were enough to lead the Venice All-Stars to the win, barely holding off what would’ve been an epic comeback.
Another year, and another championship for the Venice All-Stars, running their streak to four in a row.
Other exciting events on the day included a slam dunk contest, won by 5-7 Rodrick a.k.a. King Small after he put down a thru-the-legs dunk off the backboard, a team of league legends from both past and present played a game against Hollywood Hoops and the league’s Bikini Basketball Game took place.
The Venice All-Stars went home with pride and a crazy trophy, which was hand-crafted by Venice Beach artist Flewnt.
