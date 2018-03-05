Verne Lundquist Will Not Be In The Broadcast Booth For The 2018 NCAA Tournament

#NCAA Tournament
03.05.18 5 days ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Verne Lundquist is a legend in sports broadcasting, but at 77 years old he’s begun understandably cutting back on his workload. First, he stepped out of the SEC on CBS booth he occupied for nearly two decades, ceding his spot as lead play-by-play man to Brad Nessler.

Now, Lundquist will be missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time in two decades, as CBS announced its announce teams for March Madness on Monday and Lundquist was not included. According to the New York Post, Lundquist made the decision to pull himself off of the broadcasts, citing his recent back surgery in November and the rigors of broadcasting four games in a day.

The 77-year-old Lundquist, a source said, felt it was the right time to step away following back surgery in November. The travel grind of March Madness and the challenges of calling four games in one day as announcers do during the opening round of the NCAA Tournament were the reasons for the decision.

It’s more than understandable that Lundquist would step away from his post, but it will still be strange to not have him on the call. He’s given us some iconic tournament calls over the years, none more memorable than that of Christian Laettner’s shot against Kentucky.

