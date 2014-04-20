Vexed Blake Griffin Douses Unsuspecting Warriors Fan With Water

The Clippers fell at home to the Dubs, 109-105, in a game where Blake Griffin fouled out in the fourth quarter after playing just 19 foul-plagued minutes on the day. Griffin was obviously upset once he was whistled for his sixth foul, but his anger was augmented when he saw the replay. That’s when a Warriors fan sitting court-side got an unwanted shower from Blake’s water cup.

The fan, Will Meldman of San Francisco, had reportedly been yammering at the Clippers all night. But Meldman didn’t think Blake tossed it on purpose, and he kept the offending cup and the towel.

Warriors fan Will Meldman of SF says he didn't think Blake Griffin purposely threw cup of water on him after fouling out. Kept cup, towel — Marc J. Spears (@SpearsNBAYahoo) April 19, 2014

Griffin ended with just 16 points in his 19 minutes. Chris Paul tried to pick up the slack with 28 points in the loss, but missed two big free throws in the final minute when LA was down two. Some unexpected offense from Harrison Barnes off the bench with 14 points, combined with Klay Thompson‘s 22 and David Lee‘s 20 helped the Dubs get a huge road win even when Stephen Curry struggled to just 14 points on 6-of-16 from the field.

(GIF via reddit, Vine via @gifdsports)

Did Blake douse the Dubs fan by mistake?

