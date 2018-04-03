Getty Image

All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles was filled with all sorts of unforgettable moments. Mostly, it was the desperately-needed return of competitive play in the game itself that had NBA basketball fans feeling refreshed, but as always, the ancillary events were not without their own instances of charm.

The Dunk Contest is always among the most highly-anticipated moments of the weekend, and even when it’s underwhelming or outright disappointing, the level of showmanship and/or novelty involved is worth the price of admission alone.

For first-time All-Star Victor Oladipo, it was the full spectrum of experience, and being something of a showman himself, he wasn’t afraid to pull out the gimmicks when it came time for him to return to the Dunk Contest, an event he lost three years ago to Zach LaVine.

Alas, Oladipo would not find redemption in this year’s contest, but he was responsible for a very cool and prescient homage to the world’s No. 1 movie at the time, the Marvel superhero flick Black Panther. Oladipo recently explained how that moment with the iconic mask and lead actor Chadwick Boseman ultimately came to pass.