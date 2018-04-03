Victor Oladipo Explained The Origin Of His ‘Black Panther’ Dunk At All-Star Weekend

#Black Panther #NBA All Star Game
04.03.18 57 mins ago

Getty Image

All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles was filled with all sorts of unforgettable moments. Mostly, it was the desperately-needed return of competitive play in the game itself that had NBA basketball fans feeling refreshed, but as always, the ancillary events were not without their own instances of charm.

The Dunk Contest is always among the most highly-anticipated moments of the weekend, and even when it’s underwhelming or outright disappointing, the level of showmanship and/or novelty involved is worth the price of admission alone.

For first-time All-Star Victor Oladipo, it was the full spectrum of experience, and being something of a showman himself, he wasn’t afraid to pull out the gimmicks when it came time for him to return to the Dunk Contest, an event he lost three years ago to Zach LaVine.

Alas, Oladipo would not find redemption in this year’s contest, but he was responsible for a very cool and prescient homage to the world’s No. 1 movie at the time, the Marvel superhero flick Black Panther. Oladipo recently explained how that moment with the iconic mask and lead actor Chadwick Boseman ultimately came to pass.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Panther#NBA All Star Game
TAGSBlack PantherINDIANA PACERSNBA ALL-STAR GAMENBA Dunk ContestVICTOR OLADIPO

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 9 hours ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 day ago 4 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 4 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 6 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP