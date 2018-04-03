All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles was filled with all sorts of unforgettable moments. Mostly, it was the desperately-needed return of competitive play in the game itself that had NBA basketball fans feeling refreshed, but as always, the ancillary events were not without their own instances of charm.
The Dunk Contest is always among the most highly-anticipated moments of the weekend, and even when it’s underwhelming or outright disappointing, the level of showmanship and/or novelty involved is worth the price of admission alone.
For first-time All-Star Victor Oladipo, it was the full spectrum of experience, and being something of a showman himself, he wasn’t afraid to pull out the gimmicks when it came time for him to return to the Dunk Contest, an event he lost three years ago to Zach LaVine.
Alas, Oladipo would not find redemption in this year’s contest, but he was responsible for a very cool and prescient homage to the world’s No. 1 movie at the time, the Marvel superhero flick Black Panther. Oladipo recently explained how that moment with the iconic mask and lead actor Chadwick Boseman ultimately came to pass.
Cmon now, let’s be real, if he didn’t have the mask on, we would’ve forgotten all about it.
This dunk contest wasn’t that good. And who thought it was a good idea to get MarkyMark on the panel? The judge scores did not feel consistent at all. Then, the dunks. When Mitchell won it, it felt anticlimactic, like, it’s over?
The bar was set by levine and the guy from the magic who’s name is escaping me. That contest is what all others will be measured by. (Recently, I’m not talking about the vince Carter back to Jordan, those are classics)