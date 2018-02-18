TNT

Victor Oladipo pulled out all the stops at the Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday Night with a little help from Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

During his first attempt, Oladipo struggled. He needed all of his attempts to try throwing down a no-look attempt, but he couldn’t get that to fall.

Needing a big score to make it to the finals, he broke out the star of the movie of the moment, donning a Black Panther mask given to him by Boseman. The two shared a moment on the sideline, then Oladipo put on the mask and got down to business.