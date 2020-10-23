Victor Oladipo Enters This Offseason In A Difficult Spot

Timing has never seemed to be on Victor Oladipo’s side during his NBA career, and heading into an expiring contract after one of the worst seasons of his life, the same is true now. Oladipo is angling for his next big contract, whether that be in Indiana or elsewhere, but even in an offseason where the two-time All-Star may have one of the biggest names on the trade market, timing probably isn’t going to work in Oladipo’s favor.

Over the course of the four-year, $84 million deal that Oladipo originally signed with Orlando, he has gone from a prospect with upside, to a potential superstar, to an injury catastrophe, to a rehab project. Now facing free agency next offseason and a Pacers team that has failed to get over the hump and into the conference finals, Oladipo finds himself in a rough spot.

Even with ruptured quadriceps tendon, Oladipo last season turned down a four-year, $80 million extension from Indiana last summer, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Getting back onto the court just before the NBA hiatus was remarkable, and playing in the Bubble was again a promising sign for his recovery, but Oladipo was a shell of himself. He shot just 39.4 percent from the field in 19 total games this season and hardly looked like the slashing killer that almost beat LeBron James in a playoff series in 2018.

In the playoffs, when the Pacers really needed him to step up as a scorer against Miami’s high-powered attack, Oladipo couldn’t create separation and explode to the rim like he could before the injury. After shooting nearly six free throws per game in the postseason two years ago, Oladipo got to the line just four times a game this year.

In large part, when he looked to score, he settled for tough pull-up jumpers. When he did go to the rim, he did so without the ability to finish with strength and athleticism that he is known for. The result was a player who was pretty easy to guard — an ordinary athlete in a star’s body on a team that asked him to do too much.

Jae Crowder had a remarkable playoff run defensively and is a bigger, stronger player you might expect Oladipo to struggle with. But the type of player who says no to $80 million is not the same type of player who gets stifled at the rim by Crowder.

It wasn’t just a failure to get to the basket that hurt Oladipo. The coordination and fluidity that made him not only a great scorer but a strong play-maker for others was gone in the Bubble. His assist rate shrunk while his turnover rate increased, and he had a lot of ugly turnovers. More troubling was that many were not just bad passes as he regained chemistry with teammates, but that he was tripping over himself, traveling, and generally looking like he didn’t have a plan. Either that, or the way he used to play just wasn’t possible anymore. The struggle in projecting out what his value is stems from the fact that we cannot know the answer.

After his postseason struggles, Oladipo probably isn’t worth that $80 million contract from Indiana right now. With a new head coach in Nate Bjorkgren and a pricy, developing core that held up just fine without Oladipo last season, the Pacers would struggle to justify forcing an extension with their injured star.