Victor Oladipo has emerged as one of the best shooting guards in the NBA in his time in Indiana. After a breakout season in 2017-18 in which he became an All-Star, the Hoosiers product was in the midst of another spectacular season with the Pacers this year.

Unfortunately, the Pacers star went down on Wednesday night with an apparent right knee injury against the Toronto Raptors. Oladipo went down chasing an outlet pass and immediately noticed something was wrong as he looked down at his knee. The trainers came out and noticed whatever Oladipo did, as they covered his knee with a towel after looking at it and called for the stretcher.

The Pacers will now hold their breath and wait for an official diagnosis on his knee. Many stars from around the NBA were either watching as Oladipo went down or quickly found out about the injury and sent their support his way on Twitter. Among the first to do so was former Pacers star Paul George, who was dealt to OKC for Oladipo two summers ago.