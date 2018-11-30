Victor Oladipo Is Out Indefinitely Due To His Sore Right Knee

Getty Image

The Indiana Pacers have been steadily chugging along during the 2018-19 NBA season, as the squad sits at 13-9 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. It’s not all good in the Hoosier State, though, as the Pacers have played essentially the last seven games without the services of All-Star guard Victor Oladipo, who is nursing a sore right knee.

Despite the lengthy absence, Oladipo has curiously never been listed as anything more than day-to-day with the injury. That all changed on Friday afternoon, as the Pacers put out a brief but troublesome statement about Oladipo’s health. The team announced that it will be without Oladipo’s services indefinitely as the issues in his knee have lingered.

“The Indiana Pacers announced Friday that Victor Oladipo will be out indefinitely as he continues to deal with a sore right knee,” the statement read. “Further updates will be provided when warranted.”