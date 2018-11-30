Victor Oladipo Is Out Indefinitely Due To His Sore Right Knee

Associate Editor
11.30.18

Getty Image

The Indiana Pacers have been steadily chugging along during the 2018-19 NBA season, as the squad sits at 13-9 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. It’s not all good in the Hoosier State, though, as the Pacers have played essentially the last seven games without the services of All-Star guard Victor Oladipo, who is nursing a sore right knee.

Despite the lengthy absence, Oladipo has curiously never been listed as anything more than day-to-day with the injury. That all changed on Friday afternoon, as the Pacers put out a brief but troublesome statement about Oladipo’s health. The team announced that it will be without Oladipo’s services indefinitely as the issues in his knee have lingered.

“The Indiana Pacers announced Friday that Victor Oladipo will be out indefinitely as he continues to deal with a sore right knee,” the statement read. “Further updates will be provided when warranted.”

Around The Web

TAGSINDIANA PACERSVICTOR OLADIPO

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 5 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 8 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.26.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.26.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

11.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP