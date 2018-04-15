Getty Image

One of the most highly-anticipated first-round matchups is the Pacers-Cavs series, in large part because it features a pair of old nemeses in LeBron James and Lance Stephenson.

And though those two long-time foes quickly rekindled their mutual antipathy, someone else stole the spotlight entirely. Victor Oladipo‘s rise to stardom has been one of the best stories of this NBA season, and his performance in a stunning Game 1 win for the Pacers on Sunday was a continuation of what has been stellar career resurgence.

Oladipo put up 16 points in the first half as Indiana raced out to a 20-point lead in the opening quarter, and he didn’t look back from there.