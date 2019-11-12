Victor Oladipo Will Practice With The Pacers G League Affiliate As He Continues Rehab

The Indiana Pacers started the season very slowly, but have come on strong of late and, once again, look like a solid playoff team in the Eastern Conference at 6-4.

They’ve done so without the services of star guard Victor Oladipo, as he continues to rehab from a knee injury suffered last season. The indefinite absence of Oladipo was always the biggest question people had about the Pacers entering this season, and how long they could weather the storm until he got back — and at what level he’d be at when he did indeed return.

While there is still no timetable for him to be back on the court playing for the Pacers, some positive news emerged on Tuesday. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Oladipo will be assigned to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Indiana’s G League affiliate, to do more on court work, as he’ll be able to practice with the G League team as he ramps up his rehab.

The Pacers have assigned All-Star guard Victor Oladipo to G League affiliate Fort Wayne as Oladipo continues to make good progress from knee injury, per league sources. Allows Oladipo to get practice run today. No return timetable. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2019

The team confirmed the move later in the afternoon, noting he’ll be recalled after practice.

OFFICIAL: We've assigned Victor Oladipo to the @TheMadAnts. Victor will practice with the Mad Ants today in Indianapolis and will be recalled after practice.https://t.co/3dR2us5613 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 12, 2019

What will be interesting is whether the Pacers have Oladipo play in rehab assignments with the G League squad once he’s medically cleared to play, rather than jumping straight back into NBA action. That is to be determined, but this is a good sign for his progress and hopefully he’ll be back on the court sooner than later, as the Pacers look to factor into the conversation in the East.