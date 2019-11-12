Victor Oladipo Will Practice With The Pacers G League Affiliate As He Continues Rehab

Getty Image

The Indiana Pacers started the season very slowly, but have come on strong of late and, once again, look like a solid playoff team in the Eastern Conference at 6-4.

They’ve done so without the services of star guard Victor Oladipo, as he continues to rehab from a knee injury suffered last season. The indefinite absence of Oladipo was always the biggest question people had about the Pacers entering this season, and how long they could weather the storm until he got back — and at what level he’d be at when he did indeed return.

While there is still no timetable for him to be back on the court playing for the Pacers, some positive news emerged on Tuesday. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Oladipo will be assigned to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Indiana’s G League affiliate, to do more on court work, as he’ll be able to practice with the G League team as he ramps up his rehab.

The team confirmed the move later in the afternoon, noting he’ll be recalled after practice.

What will be interesting is whether the Pacers have Oladipo play in rehab assignments with the G League squad once he’s medically cleared to play, rather than jumping straight back into NBA action. That is to be determined, but this is a good sign for his progress and hopefully he’ll be back on the court sooner than later, as the Pacers look to factor into the conversation in the East.

