Victor Oladipo Performs The Bill Withers Hit “Ain’t No Sunshine”

#Video
11.05.13 5 years ago

The No. 2 pick in this year’s draft has some talent, and it’s not just relegated to the basketball court. Victor Oladipo, despite a hectic NBA schedule, found some time to perform the Bill Withers hit “Ain’t No Sunshine” at the Spirit of Indiana showcase. He wasn’t alone, but as you’ll see, he can croon.

Joined onstage by Shelby Gogreve and The Halfway Crooks, Oladipo shows he’s got a well-rounded life off the court, and some solid taste in music â€” though we’re partial to the funky, “Use Me.

[Shelbygogreve]

What do you think of Oladipo’s rendition of Bill Withers?

