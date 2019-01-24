Victor Oladipo Has Reportedly Suffered A Season-Ending Knee Injury

Getty Image

Victor Oladipo has been an absolute revelation during his season and a half in Indiana. He went from unwanted castaway in OKC to the league’s Most Improved Player and a first-time All-Star. He subsequently helped lead the Pacers to a thrilling seven-game showdown against the Cavs in the opening round last spring.

So when he took a hard fall trying to chase down Pascal Siakam in the open court on Wednesday night in the first half against the visiting Raptors, the whole arena and everyone else watching at home held their collective breath. Oladipo knew something was seriously wrong immediately as he motioned for the trainers and was subsequently stretchered off the court.

His colleagues around the NBA tweeted their support as he was taken to the locker-room to be evaluated, and now it appears the worst fears are indeed reality. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Oladipo’s knee injury will require surgery and keep him out for the rest of the season.