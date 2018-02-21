One Of Victor Oladipo’s Unseen Dunk Contest Jams Would Have Gotten Him A 50

#NBA All Star Game
02.21.18 2 weeks ago

Getty Image

Victor Oladipo didn’t win the Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night, and now we know it’s only because he saved his best dunk for the finals he didn’t reach.

Oladipo didn’t finish his first dunk and got some help from Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman to deliver a Wakanda-inspired dunk wearing the Black Panther mask, but it wasn’t enough to get him in the final. That doesn’t mean his All-Star Weekend was a disappointment — his father saw him play for the first time in the All-Star Game on Sunday.

But it does mean that now that we’ve seen footage of the dunk he left on the table there’s real reason to think we missed out on something special. TeamFlight Brothers posted a video of a previously unseen dunk from Oladipo, and it’s clear that if he busted it out at Staples Center on Saturday night he would have gotten straight 10s from the judges.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA All Star Game
TAGSINDIANA PACERSNBA ALL-STAR GAMENBA ALL-STAR WEEKENDNBA Slam Dunk ContestVICTOR OLADIPO

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP