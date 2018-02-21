Getty Image

Victor Oladipo didn’t win the Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night, and now we know it’s only because he saved his best dunk for the finals he didn’t reach.

Oladipo didn’t finish his first dunk and got some help from Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman to deliver a Wakanda-inspired dunk wearing the Black Panther mask, but it wasn’t enough to get him in the final. That doesn’t mean his All-Star Weekend was a disappointment — his father saw him play for the first time in the All-Star Game on Sunday.

But it does mean that now that we’ve seen footage of the dunk he left on the table there’s real reason to think we missed out on something special. TeamFlight Brothers posted a video of a previously unseen dunk from Oladipo, and it’s clear that if he busted it out at Staples Center on Saturday night he would have gotten straight 10s from the judges.