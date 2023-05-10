Here’s What Happens When Victor Wembanyama Posts Up A 5’8 Guard

We’re only a few days away from learning where Victor Wembanyama will start his professional career. Wembanyama is, barring something totally unforeseen, going to go No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, and on May 16, the NBA will holds its annual Draft Lottery. The ping pong balls will do their thing, someone will secure the top spot, and a little more than a month later, Adam Silver will formally announce that the French superstar is going to that team.

We did learn earlier this week that Wembanyama will not be able to attend one part of the pre-draft process, as his ongoing season in France will prevent him from participating in the Draft Combine in Chicago from May 15-21. We haven’t checked in on how things are going for Wembanyama and Metropolitans 92 in a sec, so let’s get a glimpse at how things went in the team’s most recent game, an 82-72 win over Nanterre 92.

A Nanterre, ils sont tellement heureux de retrouver Wemby qu’ils ne le lâchent plus 😅#GoMets92 #BetclicELITE pic.twitter.com/I2k5LfkwEE — Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 (@Metropolitans92) May 9, 2023

That guy trying his best to check Wembanyama in the post is Justin Bibbins, a former first-team All-Pac-12 selection at Utah who is currently plying his trade in LNB Pro A. Bibbins is a very good basketball player who, at 5’8, gives up more than a foot of size to the 7’2 Wembanyama. As such, he decided that the best course of action here was to just foul him when Wembanyama had him posted up, and credit to Bibbins, who had a very good sense of humor about the whole thing.

no way i was guarding this post up https://t.co/YG0rLzwOpn — Justin Bibbins (@justinbibbins1) May 10, 2023

Had to lmao — Justin Bibbins (@justinbibbins1) May 10, 2023

Bibbins went on to praise Wembanyama for being “really talented” and having a good work ethic despite his young age. Wembanyama had 25 points, 17 rebounds, four blocks, and three assists in the win.