Victor Wembanyama Will Not Play Any More Summer League Games

Victor Wembanyama’s debut as a member of the San Antonio Spurs didn’t go according to plan, as the first overall pick went 2-of-13 from the field for nine points in his first Summer League game on Friday night, admitting after that he “didn’t know what I was doing.”



On Sunday, Wembanyama bounced back with a performance worthy of the hype, scoring 27 points to go along with 11 rebounds and three blocks as he put on a show for the packed Vegas crowd. Wembanyama shook off the nerves from the first game and the cobwebs from a month away from the court to show off his unbelievable skillset and look far more comfortable and assertive on the court. Having played in two games, which is more than some top prospects play at Summer League, there was an expectation we wouldn’t see much more of Wemby in Vegas — particularly after he took a few hard falls and ended the game wearing a bandaid on his cheek, a la Nelly.

Sure enough, on Monday word came down via Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express News that Wembanyama’s Summer League was officially over.

Can report Victor Wembanyama is now 100% finished with summer league, per the Spurs. All along, two games was the plan. Spurs wanted him to get a taste of the NBA, and he got it. Team saw what it wanted to see, now giving him a break after a busy 12 months. — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) July 10, 2023

Wembanyama showed everything the Spurs could’ve hoped for in the second game, and put to rest this weekend’s chatter that followed a rough opener. As such, he’s done enough and can go out on a high note into his offseason, where he is excited to step out of the spotlight and “disappear” for a few months to practice in private and enjoy some time to himself before training camp arrives.