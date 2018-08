It’s my tradition to watch “One Shining Moment” every year, even if CBS does milk the viewership by waiting about 25 minutes after the game ends to air it. The best scene of the whole video is Coach Cal getting his hair messed up by the rest of his team. You know he was forcing a smile, thinking Noooo. My hair!!! …

What will you remember most about this tournament?

