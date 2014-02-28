Video: 6-2 College Guard Dunks 360 Alley-Oop In Game

We’ve seen Brandon “Snap” Peters put down a between-the-legs dunk in a game. That was cool, being that he’s 6-2 and all. But now video has surfaced of Peters–who plays at Talladega College and hails from Houston–catching an alley-oop and 360-ing the finish during a game. When you watch something like this, it’s no wonder the NBA Slam Dunk Contest feels underwhelming.

Jump ahead to the :34 second mark of this video and I guarantee you will lose your mind.

