Video: A Day In The Life Of Arron Afflalo

#Video
10.30.12 6 years ago

In the documentary short Arron Afflalo: A Day in the Life, one of the newest Orlando guards lets us all come along for a day in his hometown of Los Angeles. Always considered a hard worker, Afflalo hits his old high school gym for a summer session in the short video, and you get a chance to hear him reflect on both his past and the future. The jury is still out on whether he can handle the load Orlando will give him. But it seems he’ll be ready to go to work this season regardless.

Will he blow up this year in Orlando?

TOPICS#Video
TAGSArron Afflalovideo

