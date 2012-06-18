Video: A Miami Fan Puts On LeBron’s Sweaty Headband

Your favorite player is walking toward you after a huge win and hears your cry for some swag. He reaches out and hands you his headband — the one he just sweat into for nearly 44 minutes on the court, plus warmups. In real time, he’s probably been sweating in it for three hours. But what’s a liter of sweat to a super fan? Nothing, apparently, if you’re this Miami fan after Game 3 of the NBA Finals last night. She put the headband LeBron James gave her on immediately.

She can claim she’s a victim of Heat-stroke and temporary joy overload from the 2-1 lead Miami now has in the Finals, but I’m not buying it. It’s one thing to get the swag from a player at the tunnel — I’ve seen countless wrist bands and gloves given away, even a du-rag once. Never though, did I see someone put the sweat-soaked thing on.

And all along, I thought the jokes about LeBron’s Game 3 headband would stop at its width. Miami fans prove us all wrong once again.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Via SI’s Hot Clicks.

Would you have done that?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.