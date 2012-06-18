Video: A Miami Fan Puts On LeBron’s Sweaty Headband

Your favorite player is walking toward you after a huge win and hears your cry for some swag. He reaches out and hands you his headband — the one he just sweat into for nearly 44 minutes on the court, plus warmups. In real time, he’s probably been sweating in it for three hours. But what’s a liter of sweat to a super fan? Nothing, apparently, if you’re this Miami fan after Game 3 of the NBA Finals last night. She put the headband LeBron James gave her on immediately.
She can claim she’s a victim of Heat-stroke and temporary joy overload from the 2-1 lead Miami now has in the Finals, but I’m not buying it. It’s one thing to get the swag from a player at the tunnel — I’ve seen countless wrist bands and gloves given away, even a du-rag once. Never though, did I see someone put the sweat-soaked thing on.
And all along, I thought the jokes about LeBron’s Game 3 headband would stop at its width. Miami fans prove us all wrong once again.
Would you have done that?
