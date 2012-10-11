Video: A San Antonio Rookie Hits A Game-Winner To Beat Atlanta

In Smack, we wrote that a rookie beat Oklahoma City. And one did: Terrence Jones. He put up 20 points and six boards in one of those “Let’s empty the benches in the second half, and let the scrubs dive and chuck for loose balls like we’re a JV team in Eastern Massachusetts” exhibition games. But Jones wasn’t the only rookie flossing some big potential last night. There have been rumblings coming out of San Antonio about a rook named Nando De Colo, and how he’s going to sneak up on some people this year. Consider yourself warned…

Will Pop give him minutes?

