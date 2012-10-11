Video: A San Antonio Rookie Hits A Game-Winner To Beat Atlanta

#San Antonio Spurs #Video
10.11.12 6 years ago

In Smack, we wrote that a rookie beat Oklahoma City. And one did: Terrence Jones. He put up 20 points and six boards in one of those “Let’s empty the benches in the second half, and let the scrubs dive and chuck for loose balls like we’re a JV team in Eastern Massachusetts” exhibition games. But Jones wasn’t the only rookie flossing some big potential last night. There have been rumblings coming out of San Antonio about a rook named Nando De Colo, and how he’s going to sneak up on some people this year. Consider yourself warned…

Will Pop give him minutes?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Video
TAGSDimeMagNando De Colosan antonio spursvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP