Video: Aaron Brooks Selfies At The White House

#Jimmy Butler #Derrick Rose #Chicago Bulls #Instagram #Twitter
01.09.15 4 years ago

The Bulls play the Wizards tonight, which means President Barack Obama had his hometown team stop by the White House to check out his digs on Thursday night. Backup guard Aaron Brooks brought along his phone and snapped a selfie in seemingly every room of the President’s abode.

Derrick Rose was the only Bulls player who didn’t attend, electing to rest his feet before tonight’s game.

“Yeah, but it was more of this is a business trip, and I took it that way,” Rose said by way of the Chicago Tribune. “Don’t get me wrong, any visit to the White House is great, but I took this trip as a business trip, and just resting, getting off my feet.”

But everyone else took the tour — including Pau Gasol, who has been there before after winning back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010 with the Lakers.

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Jimmy Butler dressed in some fine threads for the occasion:

I don't think I look half bad dressed up a little.

A photo posted by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) on

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Kirk Hinrich, Doug McDermott, and Mike Dunleavy — or as we like to call them: the pale trinity — were also on hand:

Perhaps the finest bit of social media stemming from the visit came from Aaron Brooks, though. The Bulls’ off-the-bench scoring spark put together an Instagram video of all his selfies and they’re pretty fantastic:

A few selfies at the White House…. I really enjoyed my visit…

A video posted by Aaron Brooks (@206mrbrooks) on

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Butler#Derrick Rose#Chicago Bulls#Instagram#Twitter
TAGSAaron BrooksBARACK OBAMACHICAGO BULLSDERRICK ROSEinstagraminstagram videoJIMMY BUTLERPAU GASOLPresident Barack ObamaTwitterWHITE HOUSE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP