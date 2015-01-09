Video: Aaron Brooks Selfies At The White House

The Bulls play the Wizards tonight, which means President Barack Obama had his hometown team stop by the White House to check out his digs on Thursday night. Backup guard Aaron Brooks brought along his phone and snapped a selfie in seemingly every room of the President’s abode.
Derrick Rose was the only Bulls player who didn’t attend, electing to rest his feet before tonight’s game.
“Yeah, but it was more of this is a business trip, and I took it that way,” Rose said by way of the Chicago Tribune. “Don’t get me wrong, any visit to the White House is great, but I took this trip as a business trip, and just resting, getting off my feet.”
But everyone else took the tour — including Pau Gasol, who has been there before after winning back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010 with the Lakers.
Jimmy Butler dressed in some fine threads for the occasion:
Kirk Hinrich, Doug McDermott, and Mike Dunleavy — or as we like to call them: the pale trinity — were also on hand:
Perhaps the finest bit of social media stemming from the visit came from Aaron Brooks, though. The Bulls’ off-the-bench scoring spark put together an Instagram video of all his selfies and they’re pretty fantastic:
