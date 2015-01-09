Video: Aaron Brooks Selfies At The White House

The Bulls play the Wizards tonight, which means President Barack Obama had his hometown team stop by the White House to check out his digs on Thursday night. Backup guard Aaron Brooks brought along his phone and snapped a selfie in seemingly every room of the President’s abode.

Derrick Rose was the only Bulls player who didn’t attend, electing to rest his feet before tonight’s game.

“Yeah, but it was more of this is a business trip, and I took it that way,” Rose said by way of the Chicago Tribune. “Don’t get me wrong, any visit to the White House is great, but I took this trip as a business trip, and just resting, getting off my feet.”

But everyone else took the tour — including Pau Gasol, who has been there before after winning back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010 with the Lakers.

Great visit tonight at the #WhiteHouse with our team! We really enjoyed it. #PresidentialTable #WhosJimmyLookingAt?! Bonita visita con el equipo a la #CasaBlanca! Nos lo hemos pasado muy bien. #MesaPresindecial #AQuienMiraJimmy!? A photo posted by Pau (@paugasol) on Jan 8, 2015 at 5:56pm PST

Jimmy Butler dressed in some fine threads for the occasion:

I don't think I look half bad dressed up a little. A photo posted by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) on Jan 8, 2015 at 9:58pm PST

Kirk Hinrich, Doug McDermott, and Mike Dunleavy — or as we like to call them: the pale trinity — were also on hand:

Was a privilege visiting the White House last night with the squad. Big game tonight vs the Wizards! pic.twitter.com/QP5BqM6rRe — Doug McDermott (@dougmcd3) January 9, 2015

Perhaps the finest bit of social media stemming from the visit came from Aaron Brooks, though. The Bulls’ off-the-bench scoring spark put together an Instagram video of all his selfies and they’re pretty fantastic:

A few selfies at the White House…. I really enjoyed my visit… A video posted by Aaron Brooks (@206mrbrooks) on Jan 8, 2015 at 5:35pm PST

