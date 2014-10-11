Video: Aaron Gordon Finishes Alley-Oop On Top Of Roy Hibbert

10.10.14 4 years ago

This rookie class can really, really leap. An hour or so after the Minnestoa Timberwolves’ Andrew Wiggins set Twitter ablaze by finishing his first in-game lob from Ricky Rubio, Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic out-did his fellow lottery pick by finishing an alley-oop on top of Roy Hibbert.

Whoo. It’s a good thing Hibbert didn’t jump.

It’s no surprise that their fellow rookies voted Wiggins and Gordon as two of the top three athletes in the 2014 class. Amazingly, neither player was first, though. The leading vote-getter? Wiggins’ Minnesota teammate Zach LaVine.

There’s still time left in the fourth quarter of the ‘Wolves game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Here’s hoping LaVine comes up with some high-flying antics next.

Is Wiggins or Gordon the better dunker?

