Video: Adrian Peterson Wishes Ricky Rubio A Warm Welcome Back

They call the sense of welcome you get when you arrive in America’s Far North “Minnesota Nice.” It’s the sense that, even as an outsider, don’t cha know, you’re an insider. Adrian Peterson and Ricky Rubio aren’t like the rest of us — and they certainly aren’t Minnesota natives — but it turns out they’re just as Minnesota Nice as anyone else. Here’s Peterson, on pace for an NFL record for rushing yards this season after tearing his ACL, giving the Timberwolves’ point guard some credit for coming back from his ligament tears last March.

