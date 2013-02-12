Video: All Blake Griffin and the Clippers Did Monday Was Dunk On Philadelphia

A year and a half into the Clippers’ “Lob City” reign, even when we’re all expecting dunks like these and maybe even a little jaded by them, the fact L.A. can still wow everyone is as impressive as its athleticism. And make no mistake the one-game highlight reel L.A. pulled off Monday against Philadelphia was unreal, from Blake Griffin‘s switch-hands dunk to DeAndre Jordan‘s half-court head of steam for a putback. Just, just watch it.

My favorite part, outside of the obvious, is watching Evan Turner and Damien Wilkins try to hold in their bewildered smiles after Griffin switches the ball to his left hand for his signature dunk. Nice try, they weren’t not fooling anyone, because everyone felt like they did.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What was the best dunk of the night?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.