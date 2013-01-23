Video: Alonzo Gee Smashes a Dunk Over Kevin Garnett

#Dunks #Video #Cleveland Cavaliers
01.23.13 6 years ago

Amid the ruckus created by Kyrie Irving giving Rajon Rondo 40 points-worth of the business last night Cleveland, was this monster dunk from Alonzo Gee [doing what he does best].

While the dunk isn’t really on Kevin Garnett (more like over and around), the fact is that KG moves over to help on defense, makes a semi, half-hearted attempt at stopping the inevitable and sort of slides out of the way before catching the worst of it.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dunks#Video#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSALONZO GEECLEVELAND CAVALIERSDimeMagDUNKSKEVIN GARNETTvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP