Video: Alonzo Gee Smashes a Dunk Over Kevin Garnett

Amid the ruckus created by Kyrie Irving giving Rajon Rondo 40 points-worth of the business last night Cleveland, was this monster dunk from Alonzo Gee [doing what he does best].
While the dunk isn’t really on Kevin Garnett (more like over and around), the fact is that KG moves over to help on defense, makes a semi, half-hearted attempt at stopping the inevitable and sort of slides out of the way before catching the worst of it.
