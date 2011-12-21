Amar’e Stoudemire Sells Sheets As A Duane Reade Employee

Watch Amar’e Stoudemire (a.k.a. Steven) go undercover as a Duane Reade associate to try and sell Sheets to unsuspecting customers.

Entrants have 45 days to submit their creative take on Sheets’ highly publicized advertising campaign through the Sheets Facebook page, and the winning commercial will have their spot aired on national television and in movie theaters nationwide in 2012.

