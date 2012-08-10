Video: Amar’e Stoudemire Training With Hakeem Olajuwon

#Video
08.10.12 6 years ago

Amar’e Stoudemire said he’d be seeking out the NBA’s Yoda at some point in this offseason, and now we have video proof of his work with Hakeem “$50K a week” Olajuwon. It’s obvious STAT is working to improve his inside game – I believe that’s JaVale McGee who’s also in there working out – so he can come close to maybe having the complexity of The Dream’s moves. But what’s up with his shorts? It looks like the two of them switched for the week.

Are you expecting a big year from STAT?

