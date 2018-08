It’s been a few weeks since word first surfaced that Amar’e Stoudemire was visiting Hakeem Olajuwon so he could learn the intricacies of the post game. We’ve shown you video before, but this takes you even closer. It’s amazing to see the athleticism The Dream had – and still does to a degree even though he’s going to be 50 in January.

Will STAT have a bounce back year?

