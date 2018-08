It’s almost as much fun as the play involved, but the eruptions from an NBA bench can be just as delirious as some on the college level–though maybe not as coordinated as some. With that in mind, the NBA released the best bench reactions from the 2013-14 NBA season, so try and see how they compare to last season’s iteration.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Which one do you like best?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.