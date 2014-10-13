Video: Andre Drummond Goes 9-for-9, But Misses Big Free Throw Late In A Loss

The Pistons fell to the Wizards 91-89 on a last-second dunk by Kevin Seraphin. But Detrot’s coach Stan Van Gundy can can feel good about center Andre Drummond, who finished the game a perfect 9—of-9 from the field. Unfortunately, he continues to be abysmal from the free throw line.

Drummond is entering his third year in the league after a pair of NBA seasons where he showcased his massive potential while also reiterating some of the questions marks about him when he was drafted with the ninth pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Dre shot perfectly from field today on his way to 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal, filling out the stat sheet in 29 minutes of action. The 6-10 former UCONN big man even hit an improbable hook shot from the right baseline — plus the foul — with under a minute to play and the Pistons trailing by one, 88-87.

Except, he missed the free throw — badly — failing to draw iron as Washington controlled the ugly ricochet off the backboard.

The Big Penguin was only 3-of-10 from the charity stripe on the night, and by failing to convert the three-point play, he opened up the Pistons to Seraphin’s game-winning dunk.

Drummond started the game off with back-to-back alley-oops before Washington figured out you can’t just let the 270-pounder run down the court to the rim without putting a body on him. Even then, it can be tough to slow down such a mobile mound of flesh and muscle.

Still, when you’re 3-of-10 from the free throw line, how do you finish 9-for-9 from the field?

It’s time he looked at more extreme measures for fixing his free throw woes, but a Rick Barry impersonation might continue to chip away at an already fragile psyche on the stripe.

Will Andre Drummond ever shoot better than 50 percent from the free throw line?

