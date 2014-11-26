Video: Andre Drummond Rejects Jabari Parker Then Catches Alley-Oop Slam

Andre Drummond did his part to end Detroit’s losing streak last night, connecting on 11-of-15 field goal attempts for a team-high 23 points along with 10 rebounds. He also had two blocks. One sequence had him denying Jabari Parker on one end then catching a Josh Smith lob on the other end.
Jabari brought the weak stuff near DRE and got it sent it back here:
But Drummond wasn’t done, hustling back to the other end and catching alley-oop jam from Smith:
Drummond’s sequence was impressive, but the 8-7 Bucks were more so, out-scoring Detroit 53-36 in the second and third quarters for a 98-87 win at home to go above .500 on the season.
We couldn’t help include Drummond’s spill after catching the lob from Smith, too:
Kind of sums up Detroit’s season so far after the dropped their fifth game in a row.
