Video: Andre Drummond Rejects Jabari Parker Then Catches Alley-Oop Slam

11.26.14 4 years ago

Andre Drummond did his part to end Detroit’s losing streak last night, connecting on 11-of-15 field goal attempts for a team-high 23 points along with 10 rebounds. He also had two blocks. One sequence had him denying Jabari Parker on one end then catching a Josh Smith lob on the other end.

Jabari brought the weak stuff near DRE and got it sent it back here:

But Drummond wasn’t done, hustling back to the other end and catching alley-oop jam from Smith:

Drummond’s sequence was impressive, but the 8-7 Bucks were more so, out-scoring Detroit 53-36 in the second and third quarters for a 98-87 win at home to go above .500 on the season.

We couldn’t help include Drummond’s spill after catching the lob from Smith, too:

Kind of sums up Detroit’s season so far after the dropped their fifth game in a row.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSANDRE DRUMMONDDETROIT PISTONSDimeMagJABARI PARKERJOSH SMITHMILWAUKEE BUCKS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP