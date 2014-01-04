Video: Andre Iguodala Hits The Game-Winner To Beat The Hawks

Since Andre Iguodala came back to the court after a strained hamstring, the Warriors have gone on a tear, winning nine of the 10 games since he’s come back, including their last eight in-a-row. After going just 2-of-4 through the first 47 minutes and 56 seconds on Friday night’s game in Atlanta, Iggy again came through in the clutch knocking down a game-winning three-pointer as the buzzer sounded with his arcing shot in the air.

You can tell the Hawks were pretty scared of Stephen Curry up two with less than four seconds remaining. Pero Antic doubled Curry after Iggy tossed him the ball from the sideline, which left Iggy open outside the three-point line above the break. Curry returned the ball and Iguodala knocked it down. You can see the red light above the glass flare as the shot drops towards the rim, signaling the end of the game, and an exciting 101-100 Dubs victory.

Iggy does so many things you just don’t see on a box score, but he wins, and last night’s game-winner was a more overt representation of what he does for a team â€” especially a team like Golden State that needs his perimeter defense and various other intangible qualities around the court and in the locker-room. But Iggy’s shot to win the game was as tangible a positive as you can get, and the Warriors are lucky to have him back on the court.

