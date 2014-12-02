Video: Andre Miller Takes Heat To School With Crossover, Fake Pass, Layup

#GIFs
12.01.14 4 years ago

Andre Miller is like the NBA-playing professor we never had but always wanted. Is there anything more enjoyable than watching the 38 year-old basketball genius teach? Of course not. And if you’re still dubious, check out this awesome series of fakes Miller makes on his way to a layup against the Miami Heat.

Class is in session.

Washington’s bench might have loved Professor Miller’s lesson more than we did:

Miller finished with six points (3-3 FGs) and four assists in just 16 minutes of play during the Wizards’ 107-86 win. The league’s ninth all-time leader in assists is now shooting a scintillating 62 percent from the floor on the season. Could even dream of a better mentor for John Wall?

Miller just keeps on teaching. Here’s hoping he does for another season to come after this one.

Why do you love Andre Miller?

