Video: Andre Miller’s Perfect Full-Court Pass

#Miami Heat #GIFs
04.15.14 4 years ago

The Wizards took advantage of coach Erik Spoelstra resting LeBron James and Chris Bosh and the Wizards walked away with a 114-93 win Monday night, still secure in their 6-seed. One play stood out in the second quarter: Andre Miller used his Spidey-sense to recognize that Bradley Beal was taking off in transition immediately after the Heat shot the ball.

Miller grabbed the rebound after the miss and channeled his inner quarterback to hurl a beautiful full-court pass to Beal for the easy layup.

The Wizards remain one game ahead of the Bobcats for the sixth seed in the East, which is a desired spot in order to avoid a first round date with the Miami Heat.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#GIFs
TAGSANDRE MILLERBradley BealDimeMaggifsMIAMI HEATWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP