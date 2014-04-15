Video: Andre Miller’s Perfect Full-Court Pass

The Wizards took advantage of coach Erik Spoelstra resting LeBron James and Chris Bosh and the Wizards walked away with a 114-93 win Monday night, still secure in their 6-seed. One play stood out in the second quarter: Andre Miller used his Spidey-sense to recognize that Bradley Beal was taking off in transition immediately after the Heat shot the ball.

Miller grabbed the rebound after the miss and channeled his inner quarterback to hurl a beautiful full-court pass to Beal for the easy layup.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Wizards remain one game ahead of the Bobcats for the sixth seed in the East, which is a desired spot in order to avoid a first round date with the Miami Heat.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.