Video: Andrea Bargnani's Epically Bad Dunk Fail

01.23.14

Listen, this isn’t really fair to the poor Italian in Manhattan who is so rife for ridicule. Andrea Bargnani was the only Knicks starter that was in the black while he was on the court (+5) against the visiting Sixers on Wednesday night. He also scored 20 on 7-of-12 shooting (we won’t get into his defense). But the Knicks lost, and Bargs failed so miserably on a dunk attempt over Thaddeus Young, it summarized the Knicks’ night and possibly their season.

Andrea was OK after the attempt, which is good to hear because his legs were above his head. But man, the Knicks have lost five straight, wiping out that fun little stretch to start the new year when they actually won five straight. They’re currently 15-27 on the season after the loss, but still just three games back of the Bobcats to sneak into the Eastern Conference playoffs.

